Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $6,953,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 686,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

