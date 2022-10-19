SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

