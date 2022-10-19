SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.28.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
