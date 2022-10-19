Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.40.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

