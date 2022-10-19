Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $431.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.27. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

