Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.40.
Equifax Price Performance
EFX opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
