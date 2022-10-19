Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.40.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

