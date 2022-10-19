SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
