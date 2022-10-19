SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 1.9 %

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.