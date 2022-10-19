LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
LL Flooring Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 210,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 455,990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
