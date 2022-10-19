LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at LL Flooring

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of LL Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 210,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 455,990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

