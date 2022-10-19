StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ORN opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Further Reading
