Stifel Nicolaus Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $140.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.80.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.