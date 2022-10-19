Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.6 %

NET opened at $53.09 on Monday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.