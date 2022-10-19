MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $499.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $499.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.13.

NYSE MSCI opened at $408.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.39. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

