INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) PT Lowered to $72.00

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $91.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of INDT opened at $51.23 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $522.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.84.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
