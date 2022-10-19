INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) PT Lowered to $72.00

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $91.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INDT opened at $51.23 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $522.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

About INDUS Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,806 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

