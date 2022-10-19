JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Livent Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Livent stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $278,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 36.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 161,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 147.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $248,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

