Head to Head Survey: Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Houston American Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.45 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Houston American Energy $1.33 million 27.92 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -10.39

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and Houston American Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 1 13 0 2.93 Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $70.29, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 22.42% 61.17% 20.61% Houston American Energy -54.88% -8.42% -8.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Houston American Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

