Brokers Set Expectations for Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 14th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of TH opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$266.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

