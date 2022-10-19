FY2026 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

