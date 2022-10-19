FY2026 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Reduced by Analyst

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.55) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RLMD. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 155,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 154,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,662,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

