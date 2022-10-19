Head-To-Head Review: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and Ignyte Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.56%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24% Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Ignyte Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AlloVir and Ignyte Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 5,463.35 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -3.30 Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Ignyte Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlloVir.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

