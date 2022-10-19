Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €12.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KCO. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.51) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KCO opened at €7.20 ($7.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.54. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €6.43 ($6.56) and a one year high of €13.50 ($13.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

