JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of JPM opened at $118.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $433,667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

