Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61.
Intellicheck Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.