IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Price Performance
IEC Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.