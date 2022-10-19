StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
REED opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.72.
About Reed’s
