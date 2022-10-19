Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Down 8.2% in September

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Approximately 33.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Big Lots Trading Up 4.6 %

BIG opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $517.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -66.30%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

