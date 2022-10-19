VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th.

