BTIG Research Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $74.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

