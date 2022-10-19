Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) versus Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Financial Contrast

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Pjsc Lukoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $5.05 billion 2.47 $1.51 billion N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.6%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Pjsc Lukoil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pjsc Lukoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.19%. Given Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank Hapoalim B.M. is more favorable than Pjsc Lukoil.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 175 branches, 601 external and 131 internal automatic teller machines, 126 external and 216 internal check-deposit machines, 30 information stations, 316 self-service stations, and 119 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Pjsc Lukoil

(Get Rating)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.