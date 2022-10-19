HORIBA, Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for HORIBA in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for HORIBA’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share.

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. HORIBA has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

