Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

