Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Lowered to $420.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $339.39 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $189,211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

