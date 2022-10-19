Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Advantest Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Advantest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $5.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Advantest’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.
OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $47.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
