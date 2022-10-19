Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

