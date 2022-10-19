Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INFY. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 215.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

