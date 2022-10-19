FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.98. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE KWR opened at $148.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.74. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.