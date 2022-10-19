Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Entegris, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.49. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of ENTG opened at $76.63 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $583,864,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $191,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $116,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

