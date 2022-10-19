Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

