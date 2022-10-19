Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after buying an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 2,912,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,236,735 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

