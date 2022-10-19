Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $348.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $207.36 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $200.64 and a twelve month high of $366.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.04 and a 200 day moving average of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 166,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 160,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.