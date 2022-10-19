Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Lowered to $150.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 111.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.85 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Heska has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $254.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.