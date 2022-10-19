Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

LSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

