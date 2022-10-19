Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.28.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $193.73 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.