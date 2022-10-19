Chardan Capital Downgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Neutral

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

NBSE opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.