Chardan Capital Downgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Neutral

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

NBSE opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

