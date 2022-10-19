Truist Financial Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $46.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.