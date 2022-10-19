Truist Financial Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $240.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

NYSE INSP opened at $179.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.54. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

