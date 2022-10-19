Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.