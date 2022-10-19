Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

