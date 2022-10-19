Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.