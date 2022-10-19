Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after buying an additional 110,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.