Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1 year low of $300.00 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.06 and its 200 day moving average is $371.91.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.80.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.