Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $257.28 on Wednesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.02.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Watsco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Watsco by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2,487.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.40.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

