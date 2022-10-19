SVB Leerink Lowers UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $618.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $625.00 to $618.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $522.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $423.40 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

